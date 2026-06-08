After almost 9 months, Senate turns over Curlee to authorities for malversation raps

The Senate took custody of Discaya since September last year after he was cited in contempt for supposedly giving inconsistent statements regarding the whereabouts of his wife, Sarah, who was a no-show during the

Senate Blue Ribbon Committee probe into the flood control anomalies.

The Senate turned him over to the police following a warrant from the Bulacan Regional Trial Court, Branch 20, ordering his arrest and that of 10 others last week.

The case involves an alleged anomalous flood control project in Calumpit, amounting to nearly P54 million.

Graft investigators found the amount was released despite the absence of an approved disbursement voucher.

Aside from Discaya, the court also ordered the arrest of his co-accused, including Sarah, who is already detained at the Lapu-Lapu City Jail in Cebu for separate charges of graft and malversation in connection with a P96.5-million “non-existent” flood control project in Davao Occidental.

Among their co-accused are former Department of Public Works and Highways engineers Brice Hernandez and Jaypee Mendoza, who are also detained at the New Quezon City Jail, involving a P92.8-million infrastructure project in Pandi, Bulacan.

Other co-accused are namely, Merg Jason Laus, Ernesto Galang, Norberto Santos, Lorenzo Pagtalunan, Juanito Mendoza, and Floralyn Simbulan.