A Philippine icon hits the streets of San Francisco

Featured in a recent CBS Evening News segment, a traditional Philippine jeepney is being used as part of a Filipino-themed tour that takes visitors around San Francisco while sharing stories about Filipino culture, history, and contributions to the community.

The colorful vehicle, long associated with Filipino ingenuity and identity, has become a moving cultural ambassador abroad, introducing tourists to a piece of the Philippines thousands of miles away from home.

While the jeepney is being celebrated as a symbol of Filipino heritage in the United States, the future of the vehicle remains uncertain in the Philippines.

Back home, many jeepney drivers continue to face the possibility of a phaseout as part of the government's public transportation modernization program, which seeks to replace older units with modernized vehicles.

Mario, the driver featured in the CBS report, shared his thoughts on the issue.

"You know, I get it. You want to modernize the transportation, but I think you've got to do it in a way that holds on to that piece of history, that culture," he said during the program.

His remarks reflect a sentiment shared by many Filipinos who support modernization efforts but also hope to preserve the jeepney's cultural significance. For decades, the vehicle has been more than just a mode of transportation — it has become a symbol of Filipino resilience, creativity, and national identity.

As the debate over modernization continues, the sight of a jeepney proudly rolling through the streets of San Francisco serves as a reminder that the vehicle's legacy extends far beyond Philippine roads.