Modern jeep

(May 22 2026) Modern jeepneys under the government’s Service Contracting Program (SCP) wait for passengers at the terminal and plying along Aurora Boulevard at in Quezon City on Friday, May 22, 2026. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), announced that the implementation of the Land-Based Service Contracting Program (LBSP), is set to end today Friday May 22 at 11:59 p.m., The LBSP grants 20% fare discount to all regular passengers and a total of 40% discount to students, senior citizens and persons with disability. The program was intended to assist the commuters for a fast and affordable mass transport system. Photo/Analy Labor











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ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR (May 22 2026) Modern jeepneys under the government’s Service Contracting Program (SCP) wait for passengers at the terminal and plying along Aurora Boulevard at in Quezon City on Friday, May 22, 2026. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), announced that the implementation of the Land-Based Service Contracting Program (LBSP), is set to end today Friday May 22 at 11:59 p.m., The LBSP grants 20% fare discount to all regular passengers and a total of 40% discount to students, senior citizens and persons with disability. The program was intended to assist the commuters for a fast and affordable mass transport system. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR