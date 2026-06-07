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TMA supports safer roads

TMA supports safer roads
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The Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) strengthened its road safety advocacy through training and industry participation during National Road Safety Month.

TMA joined the Department of Transportation, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit in holding the National Road Safety Training in Antipolo, Rizal. 

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The program was held for members, drivers, operators and mechanics of Lungsod Silangan Transport Service and Multi-Purpose Cooperative.

The sessions covered modern PUV standards, vehicle safety features, preventive maintenance, basic troubleshooting, pre-drive vehicle inspection and fuel eco-driving practices. 

TMA said the training focused on helping transport workers apply safer habits in daily operations.

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