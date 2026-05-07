LTO Region 1 holds road safety seminar at Urdaneta City District Jail

Resource speakers tackled topics such as defensive driving, traffic signs and signals, and the legal implications of traffic violations. The seminar also emphasized the importance of discipline, accountability, and respect for traffic laws in preventing road accidents.

Participants expressed appreciation for the activity, saying the seminar provided practical knowledge that could help them become more responsible individuals and future road users. The interactive discussions also gave attendees the opportunity to ask questions and share insights.

The initiative supports the directive of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to strengthen road safety education and promote discipline among motorists and commuters as part of the government’s campaign to reduce road crashes and improve public safety.

The activity was conducted under the guidance of DOTr Acting Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez and LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Markus V. Lacanilao.

LTO Region 1 Regional Director Glorioso Daniel Z. Martinez and Assistant Regional Director Eric C. Suriben led the initiative through the LTO Binalonan District Office.

According to LTO Region 1, the program reflects the agency’s commitment to extending road safety education to various sectors of society, including institutional communities, while continuing to intensify information and education campaigns across the region.