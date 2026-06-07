The future has arrived

PARIS, France (AFP) — Mirra Andreeva won her first Grand Slam title on Saturday by downing Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska in straight sets in the French Open final.

The 19-year-old Russian beat Chwalinska 6-3, 6-2 to become the youngest Roland Garros women's singles champion since Monica Seles, then aged 18, won her third straight title in Paris in 1992.

With her first-ever major crown, Andreeva also became the first player — man or woman — born after 2005 to win a Grand Slam.

The Coupe Suzanne Lenglen will now take center spot in Andreeva's burgeoning trophy cabinet, which already features two WTA 1000 titles.