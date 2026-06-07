Solon urges gov’t-funded land leveling vs El Niño

"With the threat of drought once again upon us, we must implement measures that would allow farmers to utilize resources more efficiently and effectively," Bernos said.

"Land leveling is one intervention that could benefit our farmers and help them weather the loss or lessening of irrigation," he added.

Land leveling involves smoothing and shaping agricultural land to ensure a uniform surface. This allows irrigation water and drainage systems to distribute water evenly, preventing high spots from drying out and low spots from waterlogging.

Bernos made the statement following announcements from the Department of Agriculture and the National Irrigation Administration regarding plans to improve water systems through solar-powered irrigation and other strategies.

Government agricultural agencies have urged farmers to adopt water-saving techniques, including rainwater harvesting and land leveling.

However, Bernos cited that small-scale farmers cannot afford the heavy machinery required to flatten their fields. He said small farmers will struggle without equipment, making government financial and logistical support critical.

The lawmaker previously introduced a bill to establish a National Farm Land Leveling and Reconstruction Program to give farmers across the country access to the technique.

He said the legislation would make uneven fields more efficient, reduce labor waste, and better prepare the agricultural sector for natural disasters like typhoons. The program would also grant ordinary farmers access to modern machinery and financial assistance.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the global agricultural sector suffers an annual loss of $99 billion due to disasters.