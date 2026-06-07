Solon seeks gov’t action to looming droughts from El Niño

Abra Lone District Rep. Joseph Sto. Niño “JB” Bernos expressed that the efforts of the administration should be focused on “farmland leveling” initiatives that could circumvent the lack of water due to the scorching temperatures that are expected from June to July.

“With the threat of drought once again upon us, we must implement measures that would allow farmers to utilize resources more efficiently and effectively. Land leveling is one intervention that could benefit our farmers and help them weather the loss or lessening of irrigation,” the solon said.

The process of land leveling is done through ensuring that areas used for farmland are uniform in order for irrigation and drainage spots to be placed in spots that would allow for even water distribution, ensuring that there are no high or low spots on the ground which could allow for pools of water to form.

Bernos echoed his sentiment following the recent pronouncement of the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) where they shared plans on improving mechanisms for irrigation through solar-powered systems and other schemes.

Among the proposals it raised were for farmers to exhibit water-saving techniques such as harvesting rain water and through the aforementioned land leveling technique.

That measure at hand, the solon noted that not all farmers would be able to afford the mechanisms required to conduct the practice, particularly as most of them were working in small-scale farmlands.

“Mahihirapan ang mga maliliit na magsasaka na patagin ang lupang sinasaka nila sa kabila ng kawalan ng makinarya. Kaya mahalagang suportahan sila ng pamahalaan sa layuning ito,” he said.

(Small-scale farmers will struggle to level their farmlands due to the lack of proper machinery. It is important that the government supports them in this cause)

In a previously proposed bill, Bernos had proposed for a National Farm Land Leveling and Reconstruction Program to be established wherein the technique could be easily employed for all farmers around the country.

The solon said that the passage of the bill would allow for farmland that has been utilized despite uneven plains to become more efficient and reduce labor inefficiencies while simultaneously preparing farmers for the potential impacts of natural disasters such as typhoons.

It also allows for common farmers to gain access to modern machinery and financial assistance, easing the burden on the agriculture sector often ravished due to climate.

Based on the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the worldwide agriculture sector suffers an annual loss of $99 billion because of disaster-induced issues.

The most affected region in the world was said to have been Asia which shoulders 47 percent of the annual losses, exposing its constituents to threats of food shortages and rising market prices of common products.