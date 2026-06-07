FJ returns

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has opened reservations for the all-new Land Cruiser FJ, a compact 4x4 that brings the Land Cruiser name into a smaller and more accessible package.
Reservations started on 4 June 2026 through Toyota’s online reservation portal and authorized dealerships. The new model arrives in two variants.
The Land Cruiser FJ 2.7L TX A/T is priced at P2.235 million, while the Land Cruiser FJ 2.7L VX A/T is priced at P2.575 million.
The Land Cruiser FJ carries a boxy shape, upright stance and short overhangs. Toyota says the design takes cues from the classic Land Cruiser look while keeping the vehicle suited for city use and off-road driving. It measures 4,610mm long and 1,855mm wide.
The TX stands 1,890mm tall, while the VX is taller at 1,955mm. Ground clearance is listed at 245mm.
Power comes from a 2.7-liter 2TR-FE four-cylinder gasoline engine with 166 PS at 5,200 rpm and 245 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.
Both variants use a six-speed automatic transmission and a 4x4 drivetrain. The suspension uses double wishbones in front and a multi-link layout at the rear.
Toyota fitted the Land Cruiser FJ with hardware for rougher roads, including a differential lock, Auto Limited Slip Differential and Active Traction Control.
A second start mode is also listed in the release. The VX adds Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 and a Panoramic View Monitor, while the TX gets a back monitor.
The TX rides on 17-inch steel wheels and comes without roof rails, skid plate and side step. The VX gets 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, skid plate and side step. Both variants have C-shaped LED headlamps.
The TX gets PVC trim, urethane steering, synthetic leather seats, a 9-inch display audio unit and a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster. The driver’s seat has six-way manual adjustment, while the front passenger seat has four-way manual adjustment.
The VX adds leather trim, a leather steering wheel, a 12.3-inch display audio unit and power adjustment for the driver’s seat.