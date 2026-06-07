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FJ returns

Land Cruiser range grows with new compact 4x4
COMPACT Toyota SUV carries a boxy 4x4 stance with the familiar Land Cruiser look.
COMPACT Toyota SUV carries a boxy 4x4 stance with the familiar Land Cruiser look.
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Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has opened reservations for the all-new Land Cruiser FJ, a compact 4x4 that brings the Land Cruiser name into a smaller and more accessible package.

Reservations started on 4 June 2026 through Toyota’s online reservation portal and authorized dealerships. The new model arrives in two variants. 

The Land Cruiser FJ 2.7L TX A/T is priced at P2.235 million, while the Land Cruiser FJ 2.7L VX A/T is priced at P2.575 million.

The Land Cruiser FJ carries a boxy shape, upright stance and short overhangs. Toyota says the design takes cues from the classic Land Cruiser look while keeping the vehicle suited for city use and off-road driving. It measures 4,610mm long and 1,855mm wide. 

The TX stands 1,890mm tall, while the VX is taller at 1,955mm. Ground clearance is listed at 245mm.

COMPACT Toyota SUV carries a boxy 4x4 stance with the familiar Land Cruiser look.
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Power comes from a 2.7-liter 2TR-FE four-cylinder gasoline engine with 166 PS at 5,200 rpm and 245 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. 

Both variants use a six-speed automatic transmission and a 4x4 drivetrain. The suspension uses double wishbones in front and a multi-link layout at the rear.

ADVENTURE-ready FJ shows its outdoor side with camping gear and accessory options.
ADVENTURE-ready FJ shows its outdoor side with camping gear and accessory options.Photographs courtesy of Toyota

Toyota fitted the Land Cruiser FJ with hardware for rougher roads, including a differential lock, Auto Limited Slip Differential and Active Traction Control. 

A second start mode is also listed in the release. The VX adds Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 and a Panoramic View Monitor, while the TX gets a back monitor.

COMPACT Toyota SUV carries a boxy 4x4 stance with the familiar Land Cruiser look.
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The TX rides on 17-inch steel wheels and comes without roof rails, skid plate and side step. The VX gets 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, skid plate and side step. Both variants have C-shaped LED headlamps.

The TX gets PVC trim, urethane steering, synthetic leather seats, a 9-inch display audio unit and a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster. The driver’s seat has six-way manual adjustment, while the front passenger seat has four-way manual adjustment.

The VX adds leather trim, a leather steering wheel, a 12.3-inch display audio unit and power adjustment for the driver’s seat.

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