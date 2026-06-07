FJ returns

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has opened reservations for the all-new Land Cruiser FJ, a compact 4x4 that brings the Land Cruiser name into a smaller and more accessible package.

Reservations started on 4 June 2026 through Toyota’s online reservation portal and authorized dealerships. The new model arrives in two variants.

The Land Cruiser FJ 2.7L TX A/T is priced at P2.235 million, while the Land Cruiser FJ 2.7L VX A/T is priced at P2.575 million.

The Land Cruiser FJ carries a boxy shape, upright stance and short overhangs. Toyota says the design takes cues from the classic Land Cruiser look while keeping the vehicle suited for city use and off-road driving. It measures 4,610mm long and 1,855mm wide.

The TX stands 1,890mm tall, while the VX is taller at 1,955mm. Ground clearance is listed at 245mm.