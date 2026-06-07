DSWD pushes formalized cash-for-work college tutoring program

"We will provide them with financial assistance, but this will be under the cash-for-work modality," Social Welfare Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said in a radio interview.

"They will do something in exchange for the educational assistance. What they will do is teach grade school learners who are struggling or who do not yet know how to read," she added.

DSWD previously provided direct cash assistance to college students without conditions. The program was later recalibrated under Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian to introduce the tutoring requirement.

It reported that the program has an annual target of 130,000 beneficiaries, which includes college student tutors, elementary school learners, and their parents or guardians.

"Every year, since 2023, that has been our target and we have been able to serve them," Dumlao said.

Dumlao, who also serves as the agency spokesperson, said the department is pushing for the permanent institutionalization of the program to secure dedicated government funding.

To select participants, the department identifies specific communities with high reading illiteracy rates and locates low-income families with college students enrolled in local state colleges and universities.

"More than the financial assistance they are receiving, what is most important that is being inculcated is the value of education," Dumlao said.