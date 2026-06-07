Dream realized

Unleashing the Lady Bulldog

What makes Lamina such a prize addition for Galeries Tower isn’t just her soft touch on the ball or her precise tactical distribution.

It is her pedigree.

As a vital cog in the powerhouse Lady Bulldogs program, Lamina knows exactly what it takes to scale the mountain of Philippine volleyball. She has tasted the sweet nectar of undefeated seasons, weathered the storms of grueling finals series, and learned the meticulous discipline required to stay at the apex of a hyper-competitive sport.

It is this exact championship culture that she intends to inject into the Highrisers’ locker room.

“Since I am from a champion team, which is NU, what I could bring to the table for Galeries is my competitiveness inside and outside the court. I’ll also bring in the hard work, discipline and my work ethic,” she asserted.

Transitioning to the pro ranks also demands a heightened sense of personal accountability. Without the everyday supervision of collegiate athletic directors and dorm managers, professional athletes must master the art of self-preservation and mental fortitude.

“Of course, I’m always ready. But everything starts with my preparation and how I manage myself,” Lamina noted, emphasizing that her readiness extends far beyond physical drills.

The PVL is a notoriously unforgiving terrain for rookie playmakers.

The league is currently populated by some of the finest volleyball minds the country has ever produced — decorated veterans who can decode an opposing setter’s intentions with a single glance.

Lamina is under no illusions that her collegiate accolades will grant her an easy pass. She is stepping into a league where every match is a chess game, and her counterparts on the other side of the net possess years of international and professional experience.

“Once I step into the PVL, it will be a whole new environment and different kind of competition. I’ll be going up against veteran players and more seasoned setters. I know I will learn a lot and I’m embracing the challenge of playing against them,” she added.

The prospect of trading tactical dekes with the league’s elite setters doesn’t intimidate the rookie; rather, it fuels her desire to evolve.

For Lamina, every match will serve as a masterclass, an opportunity to absorb the nuances of the game that can only be taught through high-stakes professional competition.

While the external challenges are plenty, Lamina’s first true test of resilience will happen within her own stable.

Unlike in her collegiate days where she held undisputed ownership of the starting setter position, she joins a Galeries Tower squad that boasts a surprisingly deep and talented playmaking rotation.

The Highrisers already feature Coronel, a rising star who recently turned heads on the international stage with her stellar outings for the Alas Pilipinas national team. Adding more depth to the position is Maji Mangulabnan, a seasoned veteran known for her steady hand and on-court leadership.