Dream realized

Lams Lamina’s hands were as cold as ice as she patiently waited for the 2026 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Rookie Draft proceedings to begin.
Minutes before, she was smiling while watching her former National University (NU) teammate, Bella Belen, on the screen — put up inside the holding area for the year’s batch of draft aspirants — walk through the aisle of the massive hall inside the Novotel Manila and on to the stage for her final walk as top overall rookie pick the year prior.
Then came the moment of truth for the 37 hopefuls physically present during the third edition of the annual selection rites.
Lamina, all dolled up, wearing a sleeveless, scoop-neckline gold-sequined bodice and a long, flowing black column skirt with a plush white faux-fur stole draped over her shoulders for a classic and glamorous look, nervously held her breath.
PVL control committee chairman Sherwin Malonzo’s voice echoed through the suddenly quiet venue filled with an air of anticipation.
Galeries Tower, which owned the rights for the first selection through luck in the Draft Lottery days before, made its decision to pick Lamina as the No. 1 overall pick to help the team in its rebuilding process.
Lamina with a wide smile — masking the feeling of both excitement and uncertainty of a new chapter in her volleyball career — was warmly welcomed by the Highrisers led by setter Julia Coronel on stage.
For this edition, a playmaker has been selected as top pick of the draft class.
“Very nervous, of course,” Lamina said.
“It’s mixed emotions, actually. I’m just a normal person so I feel those kinds of things. I’m an athlete but at the same time I’m a normal person.”
Lamina’s professional journey has begun.
Injecting championship mentality
Taken as the top pick by Galeries Tower in the league’s Rookie Draft that saw 42 hopefuls trimmed to just 38 after the sudden withdrawal of four aspirants including another NU product Alyssa Solomon, Lamina represents both a fresh start for a struggling franchise and a testament to the ever-growing depth of Philippine volleyball talent.
For the young three-time University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) champion, hearing her name called first was not just a personal milestone, but a validation of the relentless grind that defined her stellar collegiate career.
“For me, it’s fulfilling to be chosen by Team Galeries (as the top overall pick). It shows their trust in me as their pick. Very happy and very grateful,” Lamina said, flashing the signature smile that has endeared her to thousands of volleyball fans across the country.
Yet, behind the gratitude lies the heart of a fierce competitor who understands that the glamorous lights of draft night are fleeting.
The real work begins on the taraflex floor just weeks after the once-in-a-lifetime draft experience, where the Highrisers are desperately searching for a catalyst to turn their fortunes around.
‘This can be the biggest lesson for me. I’m coming into a new system and a new culture here in Galeries. I know I will learn a lot more and I am willing to learn as a rookie here in the PVL.’
Galeries Tower has had a challenging stint in the local professional ranks, routinely finding itself in the lower half of the standings while struggling to establish a definitive identity.
By investing their most valuable draft asset in a premium playmaker in the two-time Best Setter and former Alas Pilipinas member, the Highrisers’ brain trust signaled a complete overhaul of their offensive philosophy.
Lamina, wise beyond her years, is well aware of the monumental task ahead.
Instead of being deterred by the team’s underdog status, she views the rebuilding phase as the perfect canvas to paint her rookie season.
“I am very excited. First of all, Team Galeries is a rebuilding team. And also, as a rookie, I’m coming in as a newcomer, trying to learn the ropes of a new system,” Lamina shared.
“But I accept the challenge and will contribute to the best of my ability. I’m going to give my 100 percent effort.”
The transition from the highly structured, championship-laden environment of the UAAP to a developing PVL squad is a road fraught with adjustments.
In college, Lamina operated like a master conductor, directing a lethal Lady Bulldogs orchestra that blew past opponents with terrifying ease.
But in the pros, she will have to build that chemistry from scratch, learning the tendencies, running speeds and hitting preferences of an entirely new set of spikers — most of course are her seniors.
Unleashing the Lady Bulldog
What makes Lamina such a prize addition for Galeries Tower isn’t just her soft touch on the ball or her precise tactical distribution.
It is her pedigree.
As a vital cog in the powerhouse Lady Bulldogs program, Lamina knows exactly what it takes to scale the mountain of Philippine volleyball. She has tasted the sweet nectar of undefeated seasons, weathered the storms of grueling finals series, and learned the meticulous discipline required to stay at the apex of a hyper-competitive sport.
It is this exact championship culture that she intends to inject into the Highrisers’ locker room.
“Since I am from a champion team, which is NU, what I could bring to the table for Galeries is my competitiveness inside and outside the court. I’ll also bring in the hard work, discipline and my work ethic,” she asserted.
Transitioning to the pro ranks also demands a heightened sense of personal accountability. Without the everyday supervision of collegiate athletic directors and dorm managers, professional athletes must master the art of self-preservation and mental fortitude.
“Of course, I’m always ready. But everything starts with my preparation and how I manage myself,” Lamina noted, emphasizing that her readiness extends far beyond physical drills.
The PVL is a notoriously unforgiving terrain for rookie playmakers.
The league is currently populated by some of the finest volleyball minds the country has ever produced — decorated veterans who can decode an opposing setter’s intentions with a single glance.
Lamina is under no illusions that her collegiate accolades will grant her an easy pass. She is stepping into a league where every match is a chess game, and her counterparts on the other side of the net possess years of international and professional experience.
“Once I step into the PVL, it will be a whole new environment and different kind of competition. I’ll be going up against veteran players and more seasoned setters. I know I will learn a lot and I’m embracing the challenge of playing against them,” she added.
The prospect of trading tactical dekes with the league’s elite setters doesn’t intimidate the rookie; rather, it fuels her desire to evolve.
For Lamina, every match will serve as a masterclass, an opportunity to absorb the nuances of the game that can only be taught through high-stakes professional competition.
While the external challenges are plenty, Lamina’s first true test of resilience will happen within her own stable.
Unlike in her collegiate days where she held undisputed ownership of the starting setter position, she joins a Galeries Tower squad that boasts a surprisingly deep and talented playmaking rotation.
The Highrisers already feature Coronel, a rising star who recently turned heads on the international stage with her stellar outings for the Alas Pilipinas national team. Adding more depth to the position is Maji Mangulabnan, a seasoned veteran known for her steady hand and on-court leadership.
Rather than viewing this logjam as a roadblock to her playing time, Lamina looks at it as a luxury and an incubator for mutual growth. She welcomes the internal competition, viewing Coronel and Mangulabnan not as rivals blocking her path, but as older sisters (Ates) from whom she can draw invaluable wisdom.
“It will be a good and healthy competition among us setters, my Ates. Of course, as a rookie, I want to bring out my best, whatever I can contribute to the team. I’m excited also to learn and share my learnings as well,” Lamina said with humility.
This healthy dynamic ensures that the Highrisers will have elite playmaking regardless of who is on the floor. It also alleviates the immense pressure on the rookie’s shoulders, allowing her to develop at a sustainable pace without the burden of having to carry the entire offense on day one.
Ultimate education
The journey of a first-overall pick is rarely a linear ascension. It is often filled with growing pains, heartbreaking losses and systemic adjustments.
Lamina is fully prepared to take a few bumps on the road if it means coming out as a more complete volleyball player on the other side.
“This can be the biggest lesson for me. I’m coming into a new system and a new culture here in Galeries. I know I will learn a lot more and I am willing to learn as a rookie here in the PVL,” she admitted.
Her willingness to unlearn and relearn is what separates her from typical top-tier prospects. Instead of demanding that the Galeries Tower system bend to her historical preferences, she is actively molding her game to fit the vision of the Highrisers’ coaching staff.
As the upcoming PVL conference approaches, expectations from the management and the fans will inevitably skyrocket.
A top draft pick is always expected to be a savior, a quick-fix solution to years of sub-par performances.
But Lamina is keeping her feet firmly planted on the ground. She isn’t promising immediate championships or overnight miracles. Instead, she is anchoring her mindset on the daily grind, trusting that consistent, incremental progress will eventually yield the results the franchise desperately craves.
“I know it won’t be easy for us. But as a rookie, I’ll work hard for that with the help of my Ates. Nobody knows what the future holds. All we can do now is to focus on the present that we have control of,” Lamina concluded.
The future of the Galeries Tower Highrisers remains an unwritten book, but by securing the services of Lamina, they have undeniably found the perfect author to pen their turnaround story.
With a champion’s pedigree, a humble heart and a relentless work ethic, the No. 1 pick is ready to take the PVL by storm — one perfect set at a time.