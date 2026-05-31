All have vital role in protecting, restoring nature

Biodiversity is the living web that sustains humanity.

Yet, climate chaos, pollution, and the relentless exploitation of land, ocean and freshwater, are pushing the natural world towards breakdown — with devastating consequences for people, livelihoods and sustainable development.

The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework shows the way forward. But we must pick up the pace — with ambition and accountability.

Governments must lead by accelerating implementation, mobilizing finance, and closing capacity gaps that hold back progress. But as this year’s theme reminds us, success depends on action far beyond national capitals. Indigenous peoples and local communities, women and young people, academia, businesses, cities and regions all have a vital role in protecting and restoring nature.