Under the radar, Sandigan junks charges vs Marcoses

Among those named as respondents in the case were President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., former first lady Imelda Marcos, Sen. Imee Marcos, and Irene Marcos-Araneta.

The outrage was also directed at the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) which was created to recover the ill-gotten wealth of then President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and others after they were ousted from power.

The August Twenty-One Movement (ATOM) said the PCGG “appears to have waved the white flag.”

ATOM wondered about the complete turnaround after Imelda Marcos in 2018 was found guilty by the Sandiganbayan and was sentenced to six to 11 years in prison although she has not served a day.

“This proved to everyone that crime does pay. And every politician is free to copy the roadmap of the Conjugal Dictatorship of Marcos and Romualdez. In case you have not noticed, it was duplicated by many politicians and dynasties in our country since,” the group said.

PCGG ends evidence flow

The Sandiganbayan dismissed the remaining asset claims against the Marcos family that had been pending for more than 30 years after the PCGG manifested that it would no longer present evidence.

“Petitioner filed a manifestation stating that it would no longer present evidence with respect to the remaining listed properties not covered by the partial summary judgments,” read the PCGG resolution promulgated on 2 June.

State lawyers apparently had a direct hand in the loss of the case as the court’s Special Division earlier berated them over delays in presenting evidence and witnesses.

During the 7 May proceedings, the PCGG said most of its personnel had retired and the remaining staff were handling voluminous records.

Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Maryann Corpus-Mañalac said the court could not accept unjustified delays.

“You don’t just come to court to explain you need more time to conduct an in-depth investigation. This case is lagging behind,” Corpus-Mañalac said.

Associate Justice Juliet Manalo-San Gaspar noted that the prosecution had been ordered as early as 30 September 2025 to prepare its evidence and witnesses.

The prosecution argued that the delays in the case’s disposition were partly caused by the respondents, who had previously filed several motions and elevated related matters to the Supreme Court.

It also said the alleged ill-gotten wealth was hidden under layers of dummies and other schemes, which made it difficult for the PCGG to establish the links.

“Let us not forget that under Bongbong Marcos’s administration, history revisionism continues most subtly, aiming to make us all forget,” ATOM said.

It cited such subliminal moves as the removal of the likenesses of the Filipino heroes from the paper currency, including Ninoy Aquino and Cory Aquino, removing the special non-working holiday status of the 1986 EDSA People Power anniversary, and the attempt to confuse the Ninoy Aquino Day holiday status in the past.

Moreover, the protesters also cited the continued lack of an apology for what the Marcoses had wrought on the Filipino people.

Marcoses’ unbeaten record

“We remember how economist Solita Monsod at the last 1986 People Power anniversary presented a slideshow that showed that the most corrupt administrations our country ever had are still the Marcos Sr. and Marcos Jr administrations.”

Even if we continue to run after the Dutertes for their sins against the people, we should never stop demanding accountability from the Marcoses and the Romualdezes at the same time, ATOM said.