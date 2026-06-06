Reforestation drive plants 200 trees

A total of 200 tree seedlings were planted in Sitio Kilingan, Barangay San Jose, Antipolo City, Rizal, as part of a World Environment Day activity supporting the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ Forests for Life reforestation program.
The seedlings consisted of 50 molave, 100 white lauan and 50 soursop trees planted by volunteers and members of the local people’s organization, Samahan ng Magsasaka sa Kilingan-Panusugin Inc.
The activity forms part of the DENR’s nationwide campaign to plant at least 5 million indigenous trees from 2025 to 2028 to support forest conservation, biodiversity restoration and climate change mitigation.
The tree-planting event was conducted with the participation of renewable energy firm Vena Energy, which earlier signed a memorandum of agreement with the DENR supporting the Forests for Life program.
A separate agreement was also signed between Vena Energy and the local people’s organization, committing the company to plant 28,000 trees across 50 hectares of land in Rizal.