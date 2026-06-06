Reforestation drive plants 200 trees

The activity forms part of the DENR’s nationwide campaign to plant at least 5 million indigenous trees from 2025 to 2028 to support forest conservation, biodiversity restoration and climate change mitigation.

The tree-planting event was conducted with the participation of renewable energy firm Vena Energy, which earlier signed a memorandum of agreement with the DENR supporting the Forests for Life program.

A separate agreement was also signed between Vena Energy and the local people’s organization, committing the company to plant 28,000 trees across 50 hectares of land in Rizal.