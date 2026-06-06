New measures will monetize Filipino creativity — IPOPHL

“It is only natural that the innovation landscape would change significantly over nearly three decades. In particular, the advent of the internet and the rise of a more discerning consumer base now call for corresponding updates to the IP Code and related legislation,” he said.

The proposed GI Bill would strengthen protection for region-specific products and introduce stronger enforcement mechanisms against infringement.

Meanwhile, proposed amendments on copyright enforcement would give IPOPHL direct authority to order the disabling of access to online platforms engaged in copyright infringement, strengthening protection for creators and rights holders.

Another measure seeks to expand trademark protection to non-visual identifiers such as sounds and scents, giving businesses new ways to protect and commercialize distinctive brand assets.

“These proposed measures form part of a broader, long-term effort to comprehensively modernize the IP Code and, more broadly, IP governance in the Philippines. They are necessary to keep the legal framework responsive to contemporary challenges and improve protection for innovators, creators, and rights holders in an increasingly complex IP landscape,” Pascua said.

The reform package gained momentum this week after the House Committee on Trade and Industry approved the measures, subject to amendments.