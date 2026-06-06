Cannes at home: Filipino cinephiles get rare access to Quinzaine

Until 13 June, Festival Scope is presenting a limited online showcase from the 58th Quinzaine des Cinéastes, the Cannes sidebar formerly known as Directors’ Fortnight. The initiative brings a handful of recently premiered films directly to viewers around the world, including the Philippines, through free but limited-access screenings.

Founded in 1969 by the French Directors’ Guild, Quinzaine des Cinéastes has earned a reputation as one of the most influential discovery platforms in world cinema. Operating independently from Cannes’ official competition, the section has traditionally championed emerging filmmakers, unconventional storytelling, and formally adventurous works that might otherwise struggle to find a global audience. Many filmmakers who later became major figures in international cinema first gained attention through the Quinzaine.

Among the titles currently available is Eri, a 12-minute animated short directed by Japanese filmmaker Honami Yano. Produced between Japan and France, the film follows a Holstein cow named Eri who falls in love with another female cow in a society where cattle are valued primarily for their ability to reproduce. Adapted from Kasumi Asakura’s novel Who Else Is There, the short uses a deceptively simple premise to explore identity, desire, and social expectations.

The selection marks another international milestone for Yano, whose previous animated short A Bite of Bone won the Grand Prix at the Ottawa International Animation Festival and the New Face Award at the Japan Media Arts Festival. While Eri made its world premiere at Quinzaine des Cinéastes, its director already arrives with significant festival credentials.

Also available is Oh Boys, a 17-minute Italian short directed by Antonio Donato. The film was selected for the Quinzaine’s 2026 short-film lineup, though public information surrounding the project remains deliberately sparse. Festival materials provide little detail about its narrative, cast, or production background, reflecting the section’s longstanding commitment to allowing audiences to discover films without preconceived expectations.