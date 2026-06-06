Cannes at home: Filipino cinephiles get rare access to Quinzaine

For many Filipino cinephiles, Cannes Film Festival titles often exist as distant objects of fascination — films discussed in reviews, podcasts and festival dispatches long before they become accessible locally. If they arrive at all.
This June, however, a select group of Cannes premieres is available to watch for free from home through FestivalScope.com, offering Philippine audiences a rare chance to experience some of the newest works from the international festival circuit.
Until 13 June, Festival Scope is presenting a limited online showcase from the 58th Quinzaine des Cinéastes, the Cannes sidebar formerly known as Directors’ Fortnight. The initiative brings a handful of recently premiered films directly to viewers around the world, including the Philippines, through free but limited-access screenings.
Founded in 1969 by the French Directors’ Guild, Quinzaine des Cinéastes has earned a reputation as one of the most influential discovery platforms in world cinema. Operating independently from Cannes’ official competition, the section has traditionally championed emerging filmmakers, unconventional storytelling, and formally adventurous works that might otherwise struggle to find a global audience. Many filmmakers who later became major figures in international cinema first gained attention through the Quinzaine.
Among the titles currently available is Eri, a 12-minute animated short directed by Japanese filmmaker Honami Yano. Produced between Japan and France, the film follows a Holstein cow named Eri who falls in love with another female cow in a society where cattle are valued primarily for their ability to reproduce. Adapted from Kasumi Asakura’s novel Who Else Is There, the short uses a deceptively simple premise to explore identity, desire, and social expectations.
The selection marks another international milestone for Yano, whose previous animated short A Bite of Bone won the Grand Prix at the Ottawa International Animation Festival and the New Face Award at the Japan Media Arts Festival. While Eri made its world premiere at Quinzaine des Cinéastes, its director already arrives with significant festival credentials.
Also available is Oh Boys, a 17-minute Italian short directed by Antonio Donato. The film was selected for the Quinzaine’s 2026 short-film lineup, though public information surrounding the project remains deliberately sparse. Festival materials provide little detail about its narrative, cast, or production background, reflecting the section’s longstanding commitment to allowing audiences to discover films without preconceived expectations.
That sense of discovery has always been central to the Quinzaine experience. Unlike heavily marketed festival titles backed by major distributors, many of the section’s selections arrive before extensive publicity campaigns have taken shape, allowing the work itself to take center stage.
Completing the current Festival Scope lineup is The Joyless Economy, a 58-minute documentary by American filmmaker Marjorie Conrad. The film stands as the longest title among the available selections and represents the documentary strand within this year’s Quinzaine program.
With availability restricted and screening slots limited, the opportunity may be brief. For audiences eager to look beyond mainstream releases and engage with some of the newest discoveries from Cannes, however, the showcase provides a rare invitation to join the conversation while these films are still making their first impressions on the world stage.