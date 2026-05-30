WHAT TO STREAM: This year’s Cannes and MoMA shorts

FestivalScope.com is offering cinephiles free access to discover emerging filmmakers from two of the world’s most respected film showcases through a pair of curated online programs featuring award-winning shorts and promising new voices from across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Currently available for a limited time, the selections come from this year’s edition of Cannes Critics’ Week (Semaine de la Critique) and New Directors/New Films 2026, the long-running showcase organized by Film at Lincoln Center and the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York. Both programs have built reputations for identifying filmmakers long before they become household names on the international festival circuit.