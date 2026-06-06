BIR forgoes taxing electric bill components

Citing Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 60-2026 issued on 4 June, the BIR said over the weekend that the charges are not subject to output VAT and creditable withholding taxes, effectively ensuring that funds collected for low-income consumers and the country’s clean-energy transition reach their intended destinations intact.

The BIR ruling removes the risk of unnecessary costs being baked into electricity bills by clarifying that the collections are merely passing through distribution utilities and electric cooperatives — not padding their revenues.

BIR Commissioner Charlito Martin Mendoza stressed that the charges do not belong to power distributors and therefore should not be treated as taxable earnings.

“These amounts do not belong to the distribution utilities or electric cooperatives and do not form part of their revenues, taxable income, or gross sales,” Mendoza said. “These are government-mandated charges, regulatory in nature, that are collected and remitted to the proper entities.”

The circular amends Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 116-2024 by adding the Lifeline Subsidy and GEA-All to the growing list of power-sector charges classified as pass-through collections and therefore excluded from VAT and withholding tax obligations.

The clarification arrives as regulators continue pushing measures aimed at easing electricity costs for vulnerable households while accelerating investments in renewable energy.

Under the Energy Regulatory Commission’s (ERC) Uniform National Lifeline Subsidy Program, distribution utilities and electric cooperatives collect funds used to subsidize electricity rates for qualified low-income and marginalized households.

Meanwhile, the Green Energy Auction Allowance supports obligations arising from the government’s Green Energy Auction Program, a key initiative designed to fast-track renewable energy projects and expand the country’s clean-energy capacity.

Mendoza emphasized that the circular does not create a new tax break but merely puts the charges in their proper tax lane.