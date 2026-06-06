Anya Taylor-Joy takes the lead in ‘Lucky’

Anya Taylor-Joy is heading to Apple TV+ this July with Lucky, a new limited thriller series based on the bestselling novel by Marissa Stapley.
The Golden Globe-winning actress stars as Lucky, a con artist whose life spirals out of control after a multimillion-dollar heist goes wrong. Forced to flee from both the FBI and a dangerous crime boss, she must fight to survive while searching for a way out of her troubled past.
Apple TV+ has released the official trailer ahead of the show’s 15 July premiere. The series will launch with its first two episodes, followed by weekly releases through 19 August. Taylor-Joy also serves as an executive producer on the project, which features a cast that includes Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Drew Starkey, Clifton Collins Jr. and William Ficht.