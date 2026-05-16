In every barangay, no one goes hungry

The other half goes to the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) to strengthen local governments so aid reaches citizens faster, directly and more effectively.

11 Monday

Landmark Paraguayan visit

The Chief Executive welcomed Paraguayan President Santiago Peña Palacios to Malacañang, the first head of state of that country to make an official visit.

Marcos highlighted the productive and forward-looking discussions held with President Peña, underscoring the shared interests in enhancing cooperation in agriculture, trade, and renewable energy. The President underscored the potential for Philippine exports of tuna, sardines and milkfish to Paraguay.

Both leaders welcomed the establishment of institutional and commercial linkages with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Paraguay’s Investment and Export Network.

Complementing the economic initiatives, both leaders witnessed the signing of a visa waiver agreement for holders of Philippine and Paraguayan passports which is expected to facilitate business, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

Also signed was a memorandum on cooperation in the Field of Diplomatic Training between the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Paraguayan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

PhilHealth services expanded

President Marcos visited The Medical City in Ortigas, Pasig City, to check on the implementation of the expanded benefits of the Philippines Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

The visit underscored the administration’s effort to strengthen healthcare access for Filipinos through expanded PhilHealth coverage, including the expanded maternity care package and outpatient emergency care benefits.

13 Wednesday

Tech programs enhanced

President Marcos issued Executive Order (EO) 115 to strengthen the institutional capacity and responsiveness of the Technical Cooperation Council of the Philippines (TCCP) and ensure the efficient implementation of technical cooperation programs aligned with national priorities.

Under EO 115, the TCCP is directed to implement a national strategic Philippine Technical Cooperation Program to be known as “Development Philippines,” which will serve as the government’s framework for delivering technical assistance to developing countries, while advancing the Philippines’ development goals and strategic interests.

The Council is mandated to coordinate all technical cooperation projects and activities of government agencies, provide policy direction for the Philippine Technical Cooperation Program, and ensure that technical cooperation initiatives align with national development priorities and foreign policy objectives.

Donations streamlined

The President issued Executive Order 117 to simplify the accreditation process for donors and improve support for social welfare and development organizations.

Under the EO, the Department of Social Welfare and Development is designated as the sole accrediting authority for social welfare and development agencies.

Under the new policy, the DSWD’s Certificate of Registration and Accreditation will be recognized by the Bureau of Internal Revenue for the grant of donee-institution status.

Post-mayhem address

Following the commotion in the Senate, the President issued a statement clarifying the actions and directives issued during the standoff over the service of an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant on Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

Marcos said he directed the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police not to effect an arrest. He also ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the exchange of gunfire, involving the Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms and the National Bureau of Investigation.

14 Thursday

Clark gets public hospital

The President on Thursday inspected the Pampanga Provincial Hospital-Clark (PPHC), the first public hospital in the Clark Freeport Zone which will provide accessible healthcare to the people of Pampanga and nearby provinces.

The PPHC is a state-of-the-art three-story healthcare facility with 17 private rooms, 16 semi-private rooms, and 110 ward beds, for a 143 total bed capacity.

Built in accordance with Department of Health standards for Level II hospitals, the PPHC features modern medical technology and advanced diagnostic equipment, including X-ray machines, CT scanners, endoscopy and mammography equipment.

The President also oversaw the Bawat Bayan Makikinabang project and the Orientation of Presidential Scholars held at the Clark picnic grounds.

15 Friday

Financial dignitary welcomed

President Marcos received Asian Development Bank (ADB) president Masato Kanda in a courtesy call, during which Kanda expressed readiness to provide up to $1.75 billion in additional financing to help the Philippines manage the economic impact of the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Kanda was accompanied to Malacañang by other executives of the bank which is headquartered in Manila. He said the Philippines is ADB’s home and “we see the strain this crisis is placing on Filipino families, workers and businesses.”

For health conditions

On Friday afternoon, the President was in Tuguegarao to lead the blessing and inauguration of the Brain and Spine Center at the Cagayan Valley Medical Center in the town of Carig, marking a major expansion of specialized healthcare services in Northern Luzon.

The new facility has a 30-bed capacity and two operating theaters to strengthen the hospital’s capability in stroke management, neurosurgery, neurophysiology, neurodiagnostics, and specialized neurological care for patients in Region II and nearby provinces.

The center features an acute stroke unit, neurosurgery complex, neurophysiology unit, and advanced diagnostic services aimed at improving access to comprehensive brain and spine treatment outside Metro Manila.

The President also distributed 10 kilos of rice each to more than 3,000 Cagayanos under the Bagong Pilipinas Rice Program, while 4,100 Bagong Pilipinas Barangay Scholars from 820 barangays in Cagayan will benefit from government educational assistance.