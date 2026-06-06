A sip or two and a great stay

The event underscored a growing reality in the hospitality industry. Food and beverage offerings have become powerful tools for creating memorable guest experiences. A well-made cocktail can set the mood for a celebration, spark conversations among strangers, or become the highlight of a stay.

Guests also participated in a lighthearted voting activity, selecting their preferred cocktails for occasions ranging from date nights to business gatherings and relaxed evenings with friends. By the end of the night, the winning drinks had earned more than votes. They had become part of an experience that showcased how good hospitality, like a good cocktail, is best enjoyed when shared.

As Savoy Hotel Manila celebrates another milestone year, Nights of Zabana proved that great stays are not only about where you sleep, but also about the moments, flavors, and conversations that stay with you long after checkout.