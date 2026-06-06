A sip or two and a great stay

Where people choose to stay is no longer defined solely by location or accommodation. Increasingly, travelers are seeking experiences that engage the senses, and few things bring people together quite like a thoughtfully crafted drink. Savoy Hotel Manila embraced this evolving hospitality trend as it marked its eighth anniversary with Nights of Zabana, an event that transformed a typical cocktail evening into a celebration of flavors from across the Megaworld Hotels & Resorts portfolio.
For one night, guests at Zabana Bar were treated to a collection of signature cocktails from fellow Megaworld properties, including Chancellor Hotel Boracay, Belmont Hotel Iloilo, Savoy Hotel Mactan and Twin Lakes Hotel. Instead of boarding flights or planning weekend escapes, attendees sampled tastes inspired by different destinations in a single venue, creating a unique travel-through-a-glass experience.
What made the gathering particularly engaging was the opportunity to meet the people behind the drinks. Bartenders stepped beyond their usual roles to introduce the concepts, ingredients, and local influences that shaped their creations. The result was an evening that blended craftsmanship with storytelling, giving every cocktail a sense of place and personality.
Representing the host hotel were Dyip, Pedikab and Habal, beverages inspired by familiar Filipino modes of transportation. The trio reflected the movement and energy of everyday life while offering guests distinct flavor profiles. Habal also provided a non-alcoholic alternative, ensuring that everyone could join the experience.
The event underscored a growing reality in the hospitality industry. Food and beverage offerings have become powerful tools for creating memorable guest experiences. A well-made cocktail can set the mood for a celebration, spark conversations among strangers, or become the highlight of a stay.
Guests also participated in a lighthearted voting activity, selecting their preferred cocktails for occasions ranging from date nights to business gatherings and relaxed evenings with friends. By the end of the night, the winning drinks had earned more than votes. They had become part of an experience that showcased how good hospitality, like a good cocktail, is best enjoyed when shared.
As Savoy Hotel Manila celebrates another milestone year, Nights of Zabana proved that great stays are not only about where you sleep, but also about the moments, flavors, and conversations that stay with you long after checkout.