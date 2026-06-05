Weight of corruption: Why Filipinos remain poor

The World Bank did a harsh reality check on the Marcos Jr. administration that revealed the Philippines will likely miss its 2028 poverty reduction target and remain far from the prosperous middle-class society envisioned by 2040.

While the Washington-based lender cited low incomes, weak job prospects, and climate vulnerability as structural flaws, its clinical analysis omitted the festering wound that makes these issues fatal: massive, systemic corruption.

The “twin challenges” of poverty and a weak middle class cannot be solved when the political class treats the national treasury as its personal ATM.