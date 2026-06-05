Tulfo hits ex-Marines over conflicting accounts

In a radio interview, Tulfo said the accusation was implausible because he had no infrastructure allocations that could have been linked to flood control projects.

“My name is also not in the General Appropriations Act because I didn't get any project in 2022, 2023, 2024, or 2025,” Tulfo said. “I didn't get a dime. How can they say it's a payment for flood control?”

He also noted that former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co, whom the witnesses allegedly identified as the source of the money, was no longer in the country during the period when the transactions supposedly took place.

Questions witness accounts

Tulfo also questioned what he described as selective disclosures by the witnesses.

He said the witnesses' affidavits originally mentioned Senators Loren Legarda and Mark Villar, but their names were not raised during Thursday's hearing.

“Is this what they call an impartial investigation? If you are an ally, you are safe. If you are a critic, you are in danger?” Tulfo said.

He also pointed to discrepancies between the witnesses' affidavits and oral testimony regarding the amounts allegedly contained in the suitcases.

According to Tulfo, the affidavits stated that a small suitcase contained between P15 million and P25 million, while testimony during the hearing placed the amount at P20 million to P25 million. He added that the alleged contents of medium-sized suitcases also differed between the written statements and oral accounts.

“Which is it really?” Tulfo said. “There is no room for fake news and trolls in the Senate. You should have just done a Facebook Live.”

NBI bribery probe

Tulfo also cited disclosures by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), which is looking into allegations that former congressman Michael Defensor offered money to the witnesses in exchange for their participation in the controversy.

The NBI earlier said it had received information alleging that the witnesses were paid to testify and participate in press conferences related to the flood control controversy. Defensor has denied the allegation.

Official hearing on Monday

Tulfo reiterated that the official Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on the flood control controversy will proceed on Monday.

He warned the 18 alleged former Marines, their legal counsel and other resource persons to attend the hearing, saying the committee could cite those who refuse to appear for contempt.