P1.3-M shabu seized in Las Piñas buy-bust

More than P1.3 million worth of suspected shabu was seized from three newly identified high-value individuals during a buy-bust operation near a parking lot of a fastfood chain at Villar Sipag Compound, Barangay Pulang Lupa Uno, Las Piñas City on Thursday evening.

The suspects were identified as alias Emer, 48; alias Jerick, 34; and alias Leonardo, 51.

Police confiscated three knot-tied transparent plastic bags containing more or less 200 grams of suspected shabu, one Android mobile phone, one long white envelope, one genuine P1,000 bill, and 99 pieces of boodle money used in the operation.

Alias Emer will face charges for violation of Section 5, Article II of Republic Act 9165, while alias Jerick and alias Leonardo will face charges for violation of Sections 11 and 26 in relation to Section 5 of the same law.

The confiscated evidence will be turned over to the SPD Forensic Unit for laboratory examination, while the suspects remain in police custody pending the filing of complaints before the Las Piñas City Prosecutor’s Office.