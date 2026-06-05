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Garapata invades Barcelona

FILIPINO multimedia artist Dex Fernandez brings his iconic ‘Garapata’ street culture series to Barcelona.
FILIPINO multimedia artist Dex Fernandez brings his iconic ‘Garapata’ street culture series to Barcelona.
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The infestation goes global once again as iconic Filipino multimedia artist Dex Fernandez lands in Barcelona, bringing his globally-recognized street culture phenomenon, Garapata, to the historic heart of Catalonia. 

Known for blending underground graffiti aesthetics with profound socio-political allegories, Fernandez transforms his childhood memories into a whimsical, multi-legged parasite that serves as a vibrant symbol of Filipino optimism, stubbornness and unmatched resilience. 

FILIPINO multimedia artist Dex Fernandez brings his iconic ‘Garapata’ street culture series to Barcelona.
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As this quirky Garapata creature prepares to weave through Barcelona’s legendary art scene and sun-drenched architecture, it bridges the chaotic charm of Manila streets with European contemporary spaces. 

THE installation bridges Manila’s street culture with Barcelona’s historic and contemporary art spaces.
THE installation bridges Manila’s street culture with Barcelona’s historic and contemporary art spaces.

Barcelona is officially on notice: a beautifully chaotic, thought-provoking artistic invasion has just arrived, ready to embed its creative energy into the local landscape and prove that true inspiration knows no physical boundaries.

FILIPINO multimedia artist Dex Fernandez brings his iconic ‘Garapata’ street culture series to Barcelona.
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‘GARAPATA,’ whimsical multi-legged character, blends graffiti aesthetics with socio-political storytelling.
‘GARAPATA,’ whimsical multi-legged character, blends graffiti aesthetics with socio-political storytelling.
BARCELONA'S art scene welcomes a bold Filipino street art presence through Fernandez’s globally-recognized work.
BARCELONA'S art scene welcomes a bold Filipino street art presence through Fernandez’s globally-recognized work.
THE playful yet thought-provoking character explores themes of optimism, endurance and identity.
THE playful yet thought-provoking character explores themes of optimism, endurance and identity.
Dex Fernandez Garapata
Filipino street artist Barcelona
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