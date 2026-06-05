Garapata invades Barcelona

The infestation goes global once again as iconic Filipino multimedia artist Dex Fernandez lands in Barcelona, bringing his globally-recognized street culture phenomenon, Garapata, to the historic heart of Catalonia.

Known for blending underground graffiti aesthetics with profound socio-political allegories, Fernandez transforms his childhood memories into a whimsical, multi-legged parasite that serves as a vibrant symbol of Filipino optimism, stubbornness and unmatched resilience.