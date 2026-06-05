Enduraland unveils Presidio model units in landmark grand launch ceremony

Enduraland officially marked a significant milestone with the Grand Launch and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of Presidio’s model house units last 26 April.

The landmark event was spearheaded by Enduraland General Manager Mr. Raymond Abesamis, alongside the company’s Executive Committee Members. Together, they celebrated the formal unveiling of the development’s thoughtfully designed homes, which showcase a modern blueprint for a vibrant and cohesive community vision.

The exclusive ceremony welcomed an esteemed group of guests, industry partners, and key stakeholders for a first look at the beautifully crafted model units. The successful launch highlights Enduraland’s continued, unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible, and master-planned residential communities tailored for Filipino families.