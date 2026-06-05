Brigada Eskwela-tied interim jobs get backing

Beneficiaries will be assigned to schools to help clean grounds, repair classrooms and support other preparations under the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Brigada Eskwela program.

DepEd is conducting Brigada Eskwela from 1 to 5 June ahead of the 8 June opening of the 2026 to 2027 School Year.

“It is important that our fellow Filipinos are given opportunities to earn a living, especially those who have lost their jobs, have insufficient income, or need additional support for their families,” Go said.

DoLE said the temporary employment program will run from June through the start of classes and may continue even while school is ongoing. Its regional offices have been directed to supervise the simultaneous nationwide implementation in coordination with DepEd.

Community benefits

Launched in 2009, TUPAD provides emergency and temporary wage employment to marginalized, underemployed, and displaced workers for 10 to 30 days. Workers are assigned community-based tasks, street cleaning, canal declogging, tree planting, and repair of public facilities, and are paid at the prevailing regional minimum wage.

“If there is work, people can afford food, transportation, medicine and their family’s daily needs. Even if only temporary, this is already a significant help to our fellow Filipinos,” Go said.