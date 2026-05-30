240k TUPAD workers join Brigada Eskwela

“The TUPAD program will help in the repair, cleaning and maintenance of schools while providing temporary jobs that will benefit our fellow Filipinos and their families,” Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino said.

Under the program, workers will perform non-technical tasks such as cleaning classrooms, hauling furniture and learning materials, clearing vegetation, managing waste, repainting facilities and assisting in other school preparation activities.

DoLE said priority will be given to parents, guardians, siblings and relatives of students, as well as other qualified disadvantaged workers under existing TUPAD guidelines.

The agency said the program is intended to support both public schools and low-income families by providing short-term employment before the start of classes.

Beneficiaries may work for up to 10 days, with wages and benefits to be administered through DoLE field offices. School heads will supervise on-site activities in coordination with labor officials.