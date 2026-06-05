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Batangueño PMA topnotchers feted with ‘Dangal ng Batangan’ award

Batangueño PMA topnotchers feted with ‘Dangal ng Batangan’ award
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF KAPATIRANG MABINI, INC.
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Three top graduates from the Philippine Military Academy’s “Talang Dangal” Class of 2026 received the Dangal ng Batangan Award during a ceremony at the Mabini Shrine.

The accolade, jointly conferred by the Batangas Forum and the Kapatirang Mabini Foundation, is awarded to residents who bring honor to the province through outstanding achievement and public service.

Batangueño PMA topnotchers feted with ‘Dangal ng Batangan’ award
PMA names top 10 graduates of Class of 2026

The honorees included class valedictorian Army 2nd Lt. Christine Librada, Navy Ensign Elixa Hernandes, who ranked seventh in the class, and Army 2nd Lt. Catherine de Chaves, who finished eighth.

Local officials and civic leaders attended the presentation, including former Tanauan Mayor Paquito Lirio, retired Gen. Edgar Arevalo, former Batangas Governor Tony Leviste and Nelson Terrible.

PMA Talang Dangal Class 2026
Christine Librada PMA valedictorian
Dangal ng Batangan Award
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