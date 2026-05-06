PMA names top 10 graduates of Class of 2026

This year's class valedictorian is Cadet First Class (1CL) Christine Kaye Demisana Librada from Batangas Province. She will receive the Presidential Saber, the Philippine Army Saber, and the Joint U.S. Military Assistance Group (JUSMAG) Award. Her other honors include the Information Technology Plaque and the Australian Defence Best Overall Performance Award.

Coming in second is Cadet 1CL Mark John Vincent Catacutan of Zamboanga del Sur. He graduated Magna Cum Laude and earned the Vice Presidential Saber and the Philippine Air Force (PAF) Saber. His extensive list of honors includes the General Antonio Luna Award, the Spanish Armed Forces Award, and several academic plaques for management, natural sciences, humanities, and the Pelagio Cruz Plaque.

The third and fourth spots were taken by Cadet 1CL Thomas Edgar Isla Sepulchre from Pampanga and Cadet 1CL Ian Harold Durana Hubilla from Sorsogon. Sepulchre will be awarded the Secretary of National Defense Saber, while Hubilla received the Chief of Staff Saber.

The remaining top graduates are Cadet 1CL Maeg Adriene Pajarillo Bermudez, who placed 5th, and Cadet 1CL Cherry Mae Panag Geco, who placed 6th. Cadet 1CL Elixa Anya Lumbang Hernandez is 7th, earning the Philippine Navy Saber and an Australian Defence Best Overall Performance Award.

Cadet 1CL Catherine Liesha Beloa De Chavez placed 8th and will receive the Chief Justice Saber. Cadet 1CL Cedric Cyril Guingguing Polizon ranked 9th with Cum Laude honors, followed by Cadet 1CL Mark Clement Dequinto Centina in 10th place.