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Baste Duterte designates DENR-11 office as garbage collection point amid landfill closure

Baste Duterte designates DENR-11 office as garbage collection point amid landfill closure
Photo courtesy from DCPO
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Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte has ordered the establishment of a waste collection point directly in front of the DENR Region XI office.

The move comes as a direct protest against the agency's indefinite closure of the New Carmen Sanitary Landfill following a deadly trash slide last May 20. Mayor Duterte slammed the agency's "bureaucratic inaptitude," stating that the placement of the trash ensures DENR officials will "personally appreciate" the mounting waste crisis currently affecting nearly two million Dabawenyos.

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