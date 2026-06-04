What‘s behind Senate imbroglio?

The last time I read about this issue, it was former Finance and now Executive Secretary Ralph Recto who was in the vortex of this controversy.

Back to the mutiny in the Senate, Cayetano’s leadership was challenged following the incarceration of Senator Jinggoy. If we are to believe Estrada’s statement, he claimed that he was “offered many times to abandon the independent majority bloc in exchange for the dismissal of his case,” but he declined. He added that it was his “conviction to remain with my colleagues in the independent majority bloc.”

The other member of the Cayetano-led majority was Chiz Escudero. The Office of the Ombudsman accused him of plunder, graft, and indirect bribery over a flood control project anomaly and he was in a bind.

Last Wednesday, when the Sotto-led minority was in the Senate session hall sans Cayetano’s group, Escudero walked straight to the minority senators who were in a huddle and was received like he was a divine chameleon. In so many words, Chiz explained his defection, but the air has been rife with talk that he did it to avoid the fate of Jinggoy.

As I write this piece, it appears the Senate is in a volatile situation. Sen. Ping Lacson, in a TV interview, said the Senate has no legitimate Senate President and that Sherwin Gatchalian, having been elected Senate President Pro Tempore, will act as Presiding Officer.

It’s not that simple, Cayetano says. I must confess that at this stage, I am confused and hoping that the Supreme Court will rule on this stalemate.

In the final analysis, it is apparent that the imbroglio in the Senate is happening because there are members who want to dispense with the Blue Ribbon Committee investigation over the trillion-peso kickbacks, who are among the government officials who received a windfall unprecedented in Philippine history.