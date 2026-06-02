Vietnam, Philippines eye tourism boost with more air links

The planned expansion was highlighted during the state visit of To Lam to Manila, where Philippine and Vietnamese officials discussed measures to increase tourism exchanges and people-to-people connectivity.

VietJet began operating the Ho Chi Minh City-Manila route in 2025, offering five round-trip flights weekly. The airline also serves direct routes between Hanoi and Manila, as well as Hanoi and Cebu.

According to the Department of Tourism, the airline's current operations provide a combined weekly seat capacity of 2,608 seats, reflecting growing travel demand between the two Southeast Asian nations.

Vietnam ranked as the Philippines' 23rd largest source of foreign visitors in 2025, accounting for 33,599 arrivals, or approximately 0.57 percent of total international tourist arrivals.

The announcement coincided with the signing of a Tourism Cooperation Program covering 2026 to 2029, aimed at increasing tourism exchanges and facilitating additional flight frequencies between the two countries.

The agreement also calls for joint tourism promotion campaigns and the development of a "one package tour" concept that would market the Philippines and Vietnam as complementary destinations for international travelers.

Beyond tourism promotion, the program seeks to enhance cooperation in travel facilitation, tourism research and development, destination management, human resource training, and sustainable and regenerative tourism initiatives.

Officials said the measures are expected to strengthen connectivity, encourage more tourist arrivals, and support broader economic cooperation between the Philippines and Vietnam under their upgraded bilateral relationship.