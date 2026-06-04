Sotto calls rival blue ribbon hearing ‘bogus’

The group proceeded with the inquiry despite newly appointed Blue Ribbon Committee chair Senator Erwin Tulfo announcing that hearings were moved to 8 June to allow more preparation time.

Sotto said Filipinos deserve lawmakers who show up for work “not for drama,” following the absence of the majority bloc from Senate sessions for three days. Senator Chiz Escudero attended Wednesday’s session, which triggered a leadership shake-up after a quorum was established.

“The Senate’s mandate is to uphold the Constitution, check abuses, and pass laws for the people’s welfare. We urge our colleagues to abandon this bogus ‘hearing,’ respect the rules, the quorum, and the duly constituted leadership of the Senate,” Sotto said.

He added that the rival gathering amounted to “grandstanding in an unofficial and unauthorized gathering.”

Sotto also said the actions were “an insult to the institution” and to taxpayers.

He further alleged that Senate employees were being threatened with legal action if they did not comply.

“As pointed out by Acting Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian earlier today, there are no official Senate hearings scheduled for this morning,” Sotto said, adding that the Cayetano bloc’s proceeding had “no basis in the rules, calendar, or authority of the Senate.”

He described the situation as “a naked grab for power.”

“Hindi dasurb ng taumbayan ang ginagawa niyo. Dasurb ng nagpapasweldo sa atin,” he added.