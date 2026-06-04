New tech platform aims to simplify tax confusion for MSMEs

For many taxpayers, the challenge of taxation does not end with knowing that they need to file and comply, as the harder question is often whether the guidance they receive is accurate, practical and reliable enough to act on.

This concern becomes even more critical in a tax environment that remains detailed, deadline-driven and highly dependent on correct documentation. For micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), freelancers, self-employed professionals, online entrepreneurs and individual taxpayers, even small mistakes in filing, classification, registration, documentation or payment can lead to unnecessary stress and possible penalties.

This year, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) extended the deadline for filing 2025 annual income tax returns from 15 April 2026 to 15 May 2026, giving taxpayers more time to complete their submissions properly.

While the extension provided some relief, it also highlighted a continuing reality for many taxpayers: More time helps, but it does not always remove the confusion that comes with understanding what to file, how to file and when professional guidance is needed.

That is why credibility matters in tax assistance. Taxpayers do not simply need faster answers; they need guidance that is easier to understand, grounded in proper interpretation and supported by qualified professionals when concerns become more complex.

Tax compliance can be difficult for busy individuals and business owners because the rules often involve multiple steps and different requirements. Common issues may include late filing, failure to submit required information, inaccurate entries, incorrect classification of expenses, registration concerns or missed remittances.

In many cases, these issues are preventable. The problem is not always an unwillingness to comply, but rather that taxpayers are trying to manage their obligations while also running a business, serving clients, handling operations or balancing personal responsibilities.

For Jay Olos, founder and chairman of the OneCFO Group, the company behind the DocTax platform, this is where accessible but credible tax support becomes important.

"Tax guidance should not only be fast. It should also be reliable, practical and connected to real expertise," Olos said. "For many taxpayers, the challenge is not just finding information but knowing whether that information applies to their actual situation. DocTax was created to help make that first step clearer, while still recognizing the importance of qualified professional support."

DocTax is an artificial intelligence-powered tax query assistant and matching platform designed to help users better understand tax concerns at the first point of inquiry.

Through the platform, users can access AI-powered responses for common tax questions and, when needed, connect with verified professionals for more specific or complex concerns.

This model reflects a broader shift in digital finance and professional services, where users look for tools that reduce friction, respond faster and make important decisions easier to understand.

However, in taxation, convenience alone is not enough.

Unlike general information searches, tax questions often depend on a taxpayer’s specific situation. A freelancer may need guidance on registration and filing, while an MSME may need help understanding deductible expenses or documentation.

A startup may need support in structuring compliance processes properly from the beginning, and a self-employed professional may need clarity on recurring tax obligations throughout the year. In these situations, speed is helpful, but credibility is essential.

DocTax is designed around that balance. Its AI-powered layer helps make tax information more approachable, while its professional support layer provides a path for users who need deeper guidance, validation or expert assistance.

As more services become AI-enabled, questions about trust, accuracy and accountability become even more important.

This is especially true in taxation, where wrong assumptions or incomplete guidance may lead to costly mistakes.

DocTax does not position technology as a replacement for accountants, tax lawyers or qualified tax professionals.

Instead, it uses technology as an entry point to help taxpayers ask better questions, understand their concerns more clearly and determine when expert support may be needed.

This distinction is important for Joel Tan-Torres, former commissioner of the Bureau of Internal Revenue, former chairman of the Board of Accountancy of the Philippines, and a board director and angel investor supporting DocTax.

"Tax systems work better when people understand them better. One of the longstanding gaps in our environment is that tax knowledge is often available in theory, but not always accessible in a practical, understandable way," Tan-Torres said.

"Any effort that helps bridge that gap, while still respecting the role of qualified professionals, can contribute meaningfully to a healthier tax culture."

For taxpayers, this means having a more accessible way to begin the tax guidance process without losing the reassurance that professional expertise still matters.

While tax concerns often become more urgent during filing season, the need for credible guidance continues throughout the year.

Tax decisions are not limited to annual filing. They can arise when registering a business, issuing receipts, classifying expenses, preparing books of accounts, understanding deductions, managing payments or planning for future tax obligations.

For MSMEs and freelancers, these decisions can affect cash flow, compliance discipline and long-term business confidence.

For individual taxpayers and self-employed professionals, clearer guidance can reduce hesitation and help make tax responsibilities feel less intimidating.

This is where DocTax aims to provide practical value: not by promising instant solutions to every tax concern, but by helping taxpayers gain a clearer starting point and a more reliable path toward professional support.

"In the local tax environment, compliance is not only about filing on time. It is also about filing accurately, consistently and with a better understanding of one’s obligations," Olos said. "Our goal is to help taxpayers make more informed decisions and seek proper guidance before small mistakes become bigger problems."

As tax compliance becomes more digital and taxpayers become more comfortable with online tools, the need for trusted support will only become more important.

For DocTax, the opportunity is to make tax guidance more accessible while keeping credibility, professional support and responsible interpretation at the center of the experience.