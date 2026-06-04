NBA eyes Europe launch, expansion by 2026

Speaking before a game between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, Silver said the proposed European competition would feature 16 teams, including 12 permanent clubs and four spots open to other teams across the continent.

The NBA is continuing discussions with the EuroLeague but is prepared to move forward with its plans regardless of whether a formal partnership is reached.

Silver also said the league remains in talks about adding new franchises in North America, with Seattle and Las Vegas viewed as leading candidates.

“It’s not a foregone conclusion that (the NBA) will expand either in one city or both cities,” Silver said, adding that the league’s Board of Governors is expected to decide on the matter by the end of 2026.

The commissioner also highlighted efforts to address tanking after observing what he said was a growing acceptance of the practice across the league.

“I think maybe what surprised us all a little bit is how quickly it became acceptable behavior in this league,” Silver said. “It used to be limited, frankly, to a small group of teams.”

To discourage teams from deliberately losing games, the NBA has introduced a revised draft lottery system that creates stronger incentives for clubs to remain competitive throughout the season while still allowing struggling teams to rebuild through the draft.

Silver also pointed to the league’s increasing parity, noting that this season’s NBA Finals will produce an eighth different champion in eight years.

“It would be hard to argue that Victor Wembanyama is not getting the global attention he deserves because he's playing in a small market, San Antonio,” Silver said, underscoring how digital media has helped level the playing field between large and small-market teams.

League officials believe competitive balance, potential expansion and international growth initiatives could shape the NBA’s next chapter as it looks to broaden its global reach while maintaining parity across the league.