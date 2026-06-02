THE FUTURE IS HERE: Wemby chasing dream as Spurs, Knicks open title duel

The 7-foot-4 Frenchman has inspired a startling transformation in the Spurs’ fortunes in a remarkably short period of time.

After winning just 22 games in Wembanyama’s first season and 34 games last year, San Antonio roared into title contention this season with a dazzling 62-win campaign.

They have followed that up with a superb march through the playoffs, culminating in an against-the-odds defeat of the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, beaten in a game-seven thriller on Saturday.

It has left Wembanyama well ahead of schedule, on a trajectory likely to place him among the greatest players ever to have graced the NBA.

Michael Jordan won the first of his six NBA championships at the age of 28. LeBron James won his first championship ring at the age of 27. Wembanyama, still only 22, could slice years off those benchmarks.

James himself famously described Wembanyama as an “alien” before the 2023 draft, describing the Frenchman’s combination of physical and defensive presence aligned with a deftness of touch and shooting prowess as virtually unprecedented.

Wembanyama has more than lived up to that billing with a string of other worldly performances in the playoffs, where he is averaging 23.2 points per game, with 10.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3.5 blocks.

Speaking after Saturday’s series victory over Oklahoma City, Wembanyama underscored what reaching the finals meant to him.

“Winning the Larry O’Brien (NBA championship trophy) is a childhood dream, and having a real shot at it, having a tangible chance at winning it — it’s a lifetime chance,” Wembanyama said.

“It’s hard to put into words. It’s almost like the meaning of my life.”

Standing in the way of Wembanyama’s date with destiny, though, is a Knicks team that has already demonstrated the ability to neutralize San Antonio’s array of threats this season.

The Knicks won two out of three meetings with San Antonio during the regular season, with their victories including a 124-113 defeat of the Spurs in the NBA Cup final in December.

A high-caliber starting line-up is spearheaded by all-star guard Jalen Brunson, who is averaging just under 27 points in the playoffs, defensive heavyweight Karl-Anthony Towns, who is averaging a double-double, as well as the likes of Mikal Bridges and the exceptional Josh Hart.