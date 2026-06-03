Sabalenka implodes as Shnaider books French Open semi with Chwalinska

Aryna Sabalenka saw her golden opportunity to claim a maiden French Open title go by on Wednesday as the world number one fell into a "deep, dark hole" against Diana Shnaider to crash out of the tournament in the quarter-finals.

After battling back from a set down and being led by a double break of serve in the second by the world number one, Shnaider prevailed to set up a last-four meeting with Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska.

"I screw up, and then she stepped in and she played great. I feel like mentally I couldn't really recover after the second set," Sabalenka said after her 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 loss.

"I don't know when was the last time that happened to me that I lost 10 games in a row. I don't know. I guess mentally I got into very deep, deep, dark hole over there, and I just couldn't get back mentally on track."

Sabalenka's collapse on Court Philippe Chatrier was reminiscent of last year's final when Coco Gauff battled back to beat the four-time major winner in three sets.

But this year's defeat to 25th seed Shnaider will sting just as much as Sabalenka had entered the last eight as the overwhelming favourite to win Roland Garros, following the early exits of principal challengers Gauff, Iga Swiatek and world number two Elena Rybakina.

"I don't like easy wins, you know. I guess for me it's about suffer, overcome, and get it done," Sabalenka said tongue-in-cheek.

Shnaider's best previous performance in a major was a fourth-round run at the US Open in 2024.

But now the 22-year-old finds herself the favourite to reach the final at Roland Garros.

"Definitely super happy I managed to finish on a good note rather than start on a good note," Shnaider said of her battling comeback.

"(It's) definitely a special tournament for me here.

"It's going be a lefty battle so I'm looking forward (to the semi-final)."