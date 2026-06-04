Lipa shelter awards move 4PH forward

Aliling, who also chairs the Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees, said the turnover reflected the Marcos administration’s resolve to make homeownership more accessible to Filipino workers and their families.

“We are pleased to report that the Expanded 4PH Program continues to benefit more Filipinos by helping families gain access to safe, decent and affordable homes,” Aliling said.

“We will continue to accelerate housing delivery, strengthen partnerships, and expand access to homeownership in more areas across the country,” Aliling added. “The direction set by President Marcos is clear: build faster, deliver better and make decent housing more attainable for Filipino families.”

Aliling, who recently marked his first year as DHSUD secretary, said the government remains focused on sustaining the momentum of the national housing program through stronger coordination with key shelter and other government agencies, financing institutions, and private developers.

Nuvista Homes Lipa was developed by P.A. Properties and offers three housing models — Marya, Yasmin and Solida — at prices ranging from P950,000 to P2.2 million. The residential project has 1,160 units ready for occupancy, with over 2,000 more units under construction.

The project’s socialized housing component will be offered through the Solida house model, its most affordable option.

At a selling price of P950,000 and the three-percent subsidized interest rate under the Expanded 4PH Program, the monthly amortization may be as low as P4,005 for qualified borrowers.