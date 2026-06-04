Lipa shelter awards move 4PH forward

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s flagship Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program (4PH) delivered more homes to Filipino families on 3 June as the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and Pag-IBIG Fund turned over house-and-lot units at Nuvista Homes Lipa.
The turnover followed similar activities in 4PH projects in Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Laguna, Bacolod and other areas, reflecting the steady nationwide rollout of the administration’s housing program.
DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling and Pag-IBIG Fund chief executive officer Marilene Acosta led the inspection and turnover, along with officials of the project developer, P.A. Properties.
Pag-IBIG borrowers formally received the keys to their new homes during the event.
Aliling, who also chairs the Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees, said the turnover reflected the Marcos administration’s resolve to make homeownership more accessible to Filipino workers and their families.
“We are pleased to report that the Expanded 4PH Program continues to benefit more Filipinos by helping families gain access to safe, decent and affordable homes,” Aliling said.
“We will continue to accelerate housing delivery, strengthen partnerships, and expand access to homeownership in more areas across the country,” Aliling added. “The direction set by President Marcos is clear: build faster, deliver better and make decent housing more attainable for Filipino families.”
Aliling, who recently marked his first year as DHSUD secretary, said the government remains focused on sustaining the momentum of the national housing program through stronger coordination with key shelter and other government agencies, financing institutions, and private developers.
Nuvista Homes Lipa was developed by P.A. Properties and offers three housing models — Marya, Yasmin and Solida — at prices ranging from P950,000 to P2.2 million. The residential project has 1,160 units ready for occupancy, with over 2,000 more units under construction.
The project’s socialized housing component will be offered through the Solida house model, its most affordable option.
At a selling price of P950,000 and the three-percent subsidized interest rate under the Expanded 4PH Program, the monthly amortization may be as low as P4,005 for qualified borrowers.
The DHSUD also highlighted how Pag-IBIG Fund’s housing loan programs now support a wider range of homebuyers. Officials inspected the Idesia, another residential project of P.A. Properties in Lipa, which offers units from P3.5 million to P7 million and may be financed through Pag-IBIG Fund following the recent increase in the maximum housing loan amount from P6 million to P10 million per borrower.
Acosta emphasized that the Pag-IBIG Fund continues to make homeownership financially feasible for more Filipino workers across income levels.
“The Expanded 4PH Program is making more quality housing options available to Filipino families. Pag-IBIG Fund complements this by making these homes more affordable through financing terms that keep monthly payments within reach,” Acosta said.
Middle-income projects
She said Pag-IBIG Fund’s housing loan programs are designed to support both low-income families seeking socialized housing and middle-income workers looking for homes in the open market.
“Every peso saved from monthly housing payments matters to our members. It can help pay for food, education, utilities, health care and other daily needs of the family,” Acosta added. “By offering affordable rates, long repayment terms and monthly payments designed to be easier on the family budget, Pag-IBIG Fund gives more Filipino workers a real and practical path to owning a safe and decent home.”