Kyrgyzstan parades huge sambo squad

The long distance and lengthy travel time won’t deter Kyrgyzstan from fielding a huge contingent of 57 campaigners to the 11th Asia-Oceania Sambo Championships presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) opening on 23 June at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium within the historic Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“Kyrgyzstan is now sending 57 athletes so it is the biggest team competing in the tournament, with Mongolia now coming in second with over 40 entries,” noted Pilipinas Sambo Federation president Paolo Tancontian during the meet’s interagency meeting held the other day at the PSC Media Center.

A landlocked country located in Central Asia, Kyrgyzstan is 5,526 kilometers west of the country and plane travel takes from 18 to 20 hours to Manila, depending on the layovers, considering that there are no direct flights to the Philippines.