Jonvic Remulla denies blocking Padilla, says he was shoved at Senate

Speaking to reporters, Remulla maintained that he was the one who was pushed during the incident involving Robin Padilla.

“I was pushed aside,” Remulla said. “I was walking out when I was pushed aside.”

The Cabinet official denied allegations that he tried to prevent Padilla, Alan Peter Cayetano and a group of 18 alleged former Marines from entering the Senate.

“How can I do that? I was alone. I was walking out when I was pushed aside,” he said.

Remulla explained that he went to the Senate upon the request of acting Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian to help ensure peace and order within the Senate premises amid ongoing tensions surrounding the chamber's leadership dispute.

He said his role was merely to “ensure order and that the Senate premises are well-protected.”

The confrontation occurred as Padilla and the group of alleged former Marines were entering the Senate complex. The encounter came amid heightened tensions following the recent leadership shake-up in the Senate and disagreements among rival blocs over control of the chamber.

No injuries were reported from the incident.