Jonvic downplays reported scuffle with Padilla

“I did not know they were coming,” he said, referring to a group led by senators Pia Cayetano and Robin Padilla, along with 18 former military personnel, who were attempting to enter the Senate premises.

Asked whether Padilla pushed him, Remulla said the senator was at the front of the crowd but stopped short of accusing him of shoving.

“I wouldn't say he pushed me, but he was in front of me while I was being [surrounded]. I was surprised. If I wasn't physically strong, I could have fallen,” he said.

Remulla explained that he merely assumed a defensive stance during the incident.

He estimated that around 50 people were in the group and said he had gone to the Senate to meet with Acting Senate President Win Gatchalian.

Denies blocking Cayetano

Remulla also denied allegations that he prevented Sen. Pia Cayetano from entering the Senate plenary hall.

He dismissed the claim, saying it would have been impossible for him alone to block anyone from entering the chamber.

Presence at Senate

The DILG chief defended his presence at the Senate, saying authorities were trying to prevent rival groups outside the chamber from clashing.

He stressed that the Department of the Interior and Local Government has no jurisdiction inside the Senate and that he was there solely to speak with Gatchalian.