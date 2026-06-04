Game over for GMA’s SEC challenge

GMA Network Inc. has officially thrown in the towel on its legal challenge against a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) order, with a Makati court granting the listed firm’s request to withdraw its petition.

Citing an order dated 2 June, GMA said Thursday that the Regional Trial Court of Makati City, Branch 138, “granted the Company’s withdrawal or desistance from pursuing the Certiorari Petition.”

The case, docketed as R-MKT-26-00885-SC, pitted GMA Network against the SEC over Memorandum Circular No. 7, Series of 2026, which it had sought to strike down.