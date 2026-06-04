Eala sweeps Russian foe

Alex Eala booked a spot in the quarterfinal of the Birmingham Open after beating Alina Charavea of Russia, 6-2, 7-5, in the Round of 16 in England on Thursday.

Eala, 21, needed one hour and 40 minutes to eliminate Charavea and continue her campaign in this prestigious Women’s Tennis Association 125 event.

She will next face Mananchaya Sawangkaew of Thailand on Friday with the time yet to be announced.

Eala hopes to win against Sawangkaew anew after winning the gold medal in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Bangkok last December.