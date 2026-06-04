Cayetano-led bloc proceeds with flood control probe despite Gatchalian, allies’ insistence it’s ‘illegal’

Gatchalian said he did not instruct to padlock the Senate, though he requested DILG Secretary Remulla’s presence to ensure safety and order, and that the Senate complex is “well-protected.”

Tight security was enforced within the Senate premises. The hearing was not live-streamed on the Senate’s official YouTube and Facebook pages.

The dispute stemmed from Wednesday’s surprise Senate leadership overhaul orchestrated by the Gatchalian-led bloc.

A standoff ensued between Remulla and Senator Robin Padilla at the ground floor of the Senate after the latter escorted the 18 Marines and their counsel, Atty. Levito Balingod, to enter the second floor where the session hall is located.

Senator Pia Cayetano, who insisted that she remains the BRC chair, also fetched the Marines on the ground floor. They eventually managed to penetrate Remulla.

Senate President Alan Cayetano insisted that he still retains control over the Senate premises, and that the 12-member Gatchalian-led bloc could only take over the leadership if they secure the 13-majority threshold.

The session hall was set up as early as 8 a.m., notwithstanding a notice from the newly elected BRC chair, Senator Erwin Tulfo, that the probe was rescheduled to Monday.

A memorandum was also released by Gatchalian’s office late Wednesday, authorizing a work-from-home arrangement for all Senate offices amid Cayetano’s camp’s insistence to proceed with the flood control probe.

Another notice was released by Gatchalian’s office declaring shortened work hours for Senate employees and directing them to their office starting 10 a.m., coinciding with the start of the hearing.