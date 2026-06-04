BFAR revives aquatic communities search

Unlike the previous Malinis at Masaganang Karagatan program, which focused mainly on coastal areas, MMK 2.0 now covers both marine and freshwater ecosystems. BFAR said the expanded initiative promotes a climate-resilient and ecosystem-based approach to managing the country’s aquatic resources amid growing environmental challenges.

BFAR National Director Elizer Salilig said local governments play a critical role in protecting fisheries and aquatic habitats, encouraging communities to showcase innovative practices that can be replicated across the country.

The program will follow a three-year cycle, beginning with information and capacity-building activities before moving to separate competitions for coastal and inland fisheries communities.

Winning local government units will receive national recognition as well as financial grants to support fisheries and environmental projects. National champions may receive up to P5 million in funding, while special awards will be given for outstanding achievements in specific areas of aquatic resource management.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., through Undersecretary Drusila Bayate, called on fisherfolk and local communities to support the initiative, emphasizing that healthy aquatic ecosystems are essential to food security and better livelihoods.

The relaunch was accompanied by a coastal and underwater cleanup drive led by BFAR divers and the Philippine Coast Guard, with support from local fisherfolk, Bantay Dagat volunteers and maritime law enforcement agencies. The activity removed abandoned fishing gear and marine debris from waters off Batangas as part of efforts to restore and protect aquatic habitats.

BFAR said MMK 2.0 aims to encourage more communities to adopt sustainable and community-driven fisheries management practices while helping secure the country’s long-term food and environmental sustainability goals.