BFAR accused of withholding fishing vessel monitoring data

“BFAR is not lacking in capacity; BFAR is withholding action. Hinahayaan nilang maging bulag ang mga LGU at law enforcers sa mga nangyayari sa dagat dahil ayaw nilang ibahagi ang datos na ito,” Bag-ao said.

Bag-ao said Congress allocated P7.05 billion from 2017 to 2026 for a monitoring, control, and surveillance system, along with P3.2 billion for the Integrated Marine Environment Monitoring System, bringing total funding to P10.25 billion.

She said the funds were intended to support vessel monitoring systems mandated under Republic Act No. 10654, or the amended Fisheries Code.

According to Bag-ao, BFAR reported that 90 percent of commercial fishing vessels already carry functioning tracking devices as of 2025, giving authorities real-time capability to detect illegal incursions into municipal waters.

However, she claimed the agency has not shared the data with LGUs and enforcement agencies.

Anton Alvarez said sharing the information would allow local governments to monitor commercial vessels in real time and quickly respond to violations.

“With the limited resources of our implementing agencies, this can save a lot of time and effort,” Alvarez said.

Oceana also backed calls for transparency, saying stronger protection of the country’s 15-kilometer municipal waters is necessary to restore declining fish stocks.

Oceana Vice President Von Hernandez said small-scale fishers continue to suffer because of weak fisheries governance.

“BFAR must proactively share this data because every day that tracking information is withheld, more municipal fishing grounds are raided with impunity by greedy commercial fishers who face no consequences,” Hernandez said.

Bag-ao warned that failure to address the issue threatens not only fish stocks but also the livelihoods and dignity of fisherfolk communities.

Data from Oceana’s Karagatan Patrol showed 317,315 detections of suspected commercial fishing activity inside municipal waters and protected areas from January 2017 to March 2026.

In March 2026 alone, the monitoring initiative recorded 3,853 commercial fishing vessels inside municipal waters — the highest monthly figure in the last five years.