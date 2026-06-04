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Basic clothing now biggest non-trendy ‘fashion fad’ — experts

“The basics market is there to stay because it’s something that you can wear every day, at any time of the year.”
ROBINSONS Department Store recently hosted the launch of basics collection Grab-A-Fit.
ROBINSONS Department Store recently hosted the launch of basics collection Grab-A-Fit.Photograph courtesy of RDS
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Think “basic” clothing is boring? Not according to global industry projections!

Fortune Business Insights, for one, reported just last month that the global basics clothing market is “uniquely outperforming broader fashion trends” and is “experiencing robust, steady growth,” expected to account to “roughly 95 percent” of the total global apparel sales of $1.80 trillion by 2026.

ROBINSONS Department Store recently hosted the launch of basics collection Grab-A-Fit.
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Such growth, according to the market research firm, is because the “everyday basics” segment has been driven by “rational consumer spending” heavily anchored in “non-luxury and value-driven products.”

Data such as the Fortune report is proof that time is ripe for the rebranding of basics apparel brand Grab-A-Tee to Grab-A-Fit.

ROBINSONS Department Store recently hosted the launch of basics collection Grab-A-Fit.
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“There’s no season for the basics, so we wanted to maximize that especially because we’re inside the department store. A lot of competitors are here, so we want to elevate the brand,” Grab-A-Fit marketing head Mitch Gonzales told DAILY TRIBUNE in an exclusive interview during the label’s launch.

“So, the basics market, I think, is there to stay because it’s something that you can wear every day, at any time of the year.”

Grab-A-Fit apparel
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