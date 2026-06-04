AirAsia denies Philippine shutdown reports

AirAsia Group has rejected reports claiming that the operations of Philippines AirAsia are being grounded, stressing that all of its flights continue to operate normally.

In a statement issued Thursday, the airline said the reports were “entirely false” and do not reflect the reality of its business and operations.

Fully operational

It added that all 22 aircraft remain fully operational, with flights and services continuing as scheduled across its network, subject only to normal operational considerations such as weather conditions.