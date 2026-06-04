AirAsia denies Philippine shutdown reports

AirAsia Group has rejected reports claiming that the operations of Philippines AirAsia are being grounded, stressing that all of its flights continue to operate normally.
In a statement issued Thursday, the airline said the reports were “entirely false” and do not reflect the reality of its business and operations.
Fully operational
It added that all 22 aircraft remain fully operational, with flights and services continuing as scheduled across its network, subject only to normal operational considerations such as weather conditions.
The company said the reports were part of what it described as a coordinated effort to undermine competition in the Philippine aviation sector. AirAsia warned that any move toward a monopoly would ultimately reduce consumer choice and result in higher fares for travelers.
AirAsia Group co-founder and adviser Tony Fernandes reaffirmed the carrier’s commitment to the country.
“AirAsia carries almost seven million guests in the Philippines annually and our commitment to the Philippines is absolute. We are deeply invested in the country, its people and its future,” Fernandes said.
“For over a decade, we have played a key role in democratising air travel, making flying accessible to millions of Filipinos who may not otherwise have had the opportunity to travel by air,” he added.
Plans to expand Phl operations highlighted
Fernandes also highlighted the airline’s plans to expand its Philippine operations as airport infrastructure improves, particularly at Ninoy Aquino International Airport and Mactan-Cebu International Airport.
“Looking ahead, we are incredibly invested in the development of new airport infrastructure across the country, including in Ninoy Aquino International Airport (MNL) and Mactan-Cebu International Airport (CEB), which will unlock greater opportunities for growth, improve connectivity, enhance operational efficiency and enable us to lower costs even further,” he said.