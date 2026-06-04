Acwa-EPI tie-up targets 5GW power capacity

The Philippines could add as much as 5,000 megawatts (MW) or 5 gigawatts of new power capacity as Saudi-based Acwa Power Philippines and Emerging Power Inc. (EPI), the renewable energy arm of Nickel Asia Corp., pursue renewable energy and gas-fired power projects across the country.

The two companies signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to jointly explore, develop and invest in power generation projects nationwide.

Under the agreement, Acwa Power and EPI will identify and co-develop renewable and gas-fired power projects, with initial efforts focused on upcoming Green Energy Auction Program (GEAP) auctions.